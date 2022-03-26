50 Persons Killed, Others Kidnapped by Terrorists in Giwa LGA in Kaduna

About 50 persons have been reportedly killed and several other abducted by armed terrorists in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The incident was reported to have taken place on Thursday night and the early hours of Friday morning.

Police authorities in the state say they are still investigating the attack and compiling the actual number of affected victims.

A member of a vigilante group in one of the affected communities, Mansur Ibrahim told journalists that the bandits invaded at least six communities and opened fire on innocent residents.

He added that several houses and motorcycles were also burnt by the attackers who went ahead to rustled the villagers cattle.

The latest attack comes barely a week after 37 persons were killed in a similar attack by terrorists at Agban Kagoro Chiefdom in Kaura Local Government Area of the state.

This brings the total number of person killed in the state to at least 87 in less 10 days.