Kano Govt extends second-term holiday to five weeks for Ramadan

The Kano State Government has approved the adjustment of the 2021/2022 school calendar for both public and private primary and secondary schools operating in the state because of the forthcoming Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and the month of fasting. It begins and ends with the appearance of the crescent moon.

According to Aliyu Yusuf, Deputy Director, Information, Kano State Ministry of Education, the change was made in response to parents’ and other stakeholders’ demands that the government allow their children to fast completely at home during the summer vacation, given the month’s significance.

This year’s Ramadan fast is expected to start on April 2.

According to him, the second term will be decreased by one week from the 13 weeks previously planned, and the vacation will be increased by one week from the four weeks previously planned.

“By this adjustment, therefore, all public and private primary and post-primary schools operating in the state are to be closed for five weeks’ vacation with effect from Friday, April 1, 2022, to Sunday, May 8, 2022,” the statement read.

According to Yusuf, the state Commissioner of Education, Sanusi Kiru, has urged parents and guardians to be cautious during the upcoming summer vacation.