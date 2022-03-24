Emefiele to unveil second national maize pyramid in Kaduna

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, is in Kaduna state to unveil the second national maize pyramid enabled by the Central Bank of Nigeria under its Anchor borrowers Programs.

The maize Pyramids were produced in collaboration with the Maize Association of Nigeria and is aimed at making Nigeria more self sufficient in food production.

21 Maize Pyramids have been set up and the President of the Maize Association of Nigeria Bello Abubakar says each pyramid is made up of at least 30- 50 trucks of maize.