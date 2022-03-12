Court remands BRT Driver for 30 days

A Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State has remanded a Bus Rapid Transit driver, Mr Nice (Andrew) Omininikoron, for 30 days.

Omininikoron was arrested in connection with the murder of a passenger, Oluwabamise Ayankole.

The magistrate, O.A. Salawu held that Ominnikoron was remanded pending legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution.

The defendant is charged with conspiracy, murder, rape and misconduct with regards to corpses.

The charge was read to the defendant but his plea was, however, not taken by the court.

Salawu adjourned the case until April 11 for DPP advice.