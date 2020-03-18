Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has crushed rival Bernie Sanders in primary elections in Florida, Illinois and Arizona.

Accelerating his momentum in the race, the former US vice-president made a clean sweep in all three states.

With his hat-trick, Mr Biden took another big stride towards becoming the Democratic candidate who will face President Donald Trump in November.

Mr Biden won by nearly 62% in Florida. In Illinois, he led by 59% and in Arizona, he had a double-digit lead on Mr Sanders.