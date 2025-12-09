The festive season, especially the end-of-year holidays, is a time many look forward to for the celebrations, delicious meals, and moments spent with family and friends. It’s a season to relax, indulge, and catch up on conversations with loved ones. However, along with the joy and merriment, the s...

Here are 20 key dos and don’ts to ensure your holidays remain safe and memorable:

1. Avoid unnecessary risks like night travel or isolated routes, as crime spikes in low-visibility areas.

2. Stay alert to surroundings, especially in crowds, and trust instincts if something feels off.

3. Skip desperate money schemes like gambling, Ponzi setups, or illegal hustles.

4. Secure valuables in hotel safes or locked bags; use photocopies of documents kept separately.

5. Share your itinerary with trusted contacts and keep emergency numbers handy.

6. Research destinations, avoid trouble spots, and stick to well-lit, populated paths.

7. Be wary of scams: verify deals, ignore unsolicited offers, and use secure Wi-Fi only.

8. Lock home entry points, install timers for lights, and alert neighbors if away.

9. Don’t overshare travel plans on social media to avoid signaling an empty house.

10. Travel in groups, especially at night, and choose company wisely.

11. Use ride-shares or verified transport; obey traffic rules and watch for jaywalkers.

12. Keep bags zipped and close in markets; pickpockets target distracted festive crowds.

13. Secure packages from porches promptly or use delivery holds.

14. Teach kids basic rules: stay close, no strangers, know meeting points.

15. Limit alcohol, stay hydrated, and designate sober drivers for gatherings.

16. Check accommodations for locks, emergency exits, and safe locations upfront.

17. Avoid flashing wealth like jewelry or cash to reduce robbery appeal.

18. Make contingency plans: know local police, embassies, and escape routes.

19. Respect local customs to blend in and avoid drawing unwanted attention.

20. Install or check home alarms, cameras, and outdoor lights before festivities.