Two people have been killed and seven others injured in a knife attack in the southeastern French town of Romans-sur-Isère.

According to the town’s Mayor, Marie-Hélène Thoraval, the attack took place Saturday morning outside a bakery where customers had queued.

She added that the assailant, who has been identified as a 33-year-old man, has been arrested

French officials say local police are working to establish a motive for the attack.

Some of the injured are thought to be in serious condition but are responding to treatment.

Minister of the Interior, Christophe Castaner, condoled with the victims of the attack and tweeted: “All my thoughts go out to the victims of the attack on #RomansSurIsère and their loved ones. The accused was arrested by the @PoliceNationale”.