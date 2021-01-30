Twenty persons have reportedly lost their lives in a ghastly auto accident at Olokonla, along Bode Saadu-Jebba expressway in Moro local government area of Kwara state.

17 of them were burnt to death.

One person, however, survived the auto accident as his life was saved without any sort of injury.

TVC News gathered that the accident which involved three vehicles on Saturday was as a result of over speeding and wrongful overtaking.

The Kwara state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Jonathan Owoade and the director of the state Fire Service, Mr Falade John, confirmed the accident.