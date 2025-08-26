The South African National Defence Force has fired a soldier for unprofessional conduct following her appearance in a Tik Tok Strip tease video.
The female soldier identified as Phindile Sleper was seen in the Video first removing her trousers and later unbuttoning her Shirt before appearing to want to remove her pant which She later stopped.
Here are ten things to know about her:
The Video: A South African soldier went viral after posting a strip tease on TikTok — while still in uniform.
The Reaction: The SANDF (army) was not impressed, calling it a disgrace and a breach of discipline.
Military Offence: Stripping in uniform was ruled a criminal offence under army rules.
The Uniform Rule: The army reminded everyone — “the uniform belongs to SANDF, not you.”
Leadership Warning: Chiefs said such behaviour undermines the dignity and values of the force.
The Apology: The soldier later apologised publicly, saying she regretted bringing shame on the military.
The Punishment: She was officially dismissed from her post.
Wider Crackdown: SANDF issued a fresh warning to all troops: no explicit content in uniform, online or offline.
Public Split: Reactions were mixed — some condemned her, others felt she was harshly punished.
Bigger Picture: The scandal reignited debate over social media freedom vs. professional duty for soldiers.