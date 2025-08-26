The South African National Defence Force has fired a soldier for unprofessional conduct following her appearance in a Tik Tok Strip tease video....

The South African National Defence Force has fired a soldier for unprofessional conduct following her appearance in a Tik Tok Strip tease video.

The female soldier identified as Phindile Sleper was seen in the Video first removing her trousers and later unbuttoning her Shirt before appearing to want to remove her pant which She later stopped.

Here are ten things to know about her: