The Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has redeemed his pledge to the family of Colonel Dahiru Bako and three other soldiers that died in the battle against Boko Haram Terrorists.

The Governor redeemed the pledge when he visited the wife of Bako on Wednesday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital,

He was received by the Acting General Officer Commanding, 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General AK Ibrahim.

Governor Zulum consoled the wife and family members of Bako, and prayed for the repose of the late senior officer and the three other soldiers who paid the supreme price along with him.

He described him as a great patriot and formidable Commander.