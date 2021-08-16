Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum claims says that the surrender of 1,000 repentant Boko Haram fighters has put the state administration and people in two extremely dangerous security situations.

He stated that if stakeholders and the state government do not work together to address the current security crisis, it might escalate to civil insurrection.

The governor stated this while speaking to military officers and community leaders in Bama and Gwoza.

Babagana Zulum noted that the security situation necessitated the collaboration of stakeholders, especially representatives from attacked villages in the state’s 27 impacted councils.

He bemoaned that the ongoing surrender of repentant Boko Haram terrorists has put the people in a difficult situation.

According to the governor, a meeting will be held to allow stakeholders to critically assess the security situation and develop a plan for moving forward.