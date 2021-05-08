Real Madrid Manager, Zinedine Zidane is ready to step down as head coach of the Spanish giants at the end of the season.

The Frenchman is in his second spell as Manager of the Los Blancos, winning two La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns.

Madrid were knocked out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage by Chelsea on Wednesday night, putting their only title hopes this season in the la liga where they lie in second place behind city rivals, Atletico.

Zidane has a contract at the Bernabeu until next June, but the Frenchman is no longer enjoying his stay at the club and could step down at the end of the season.