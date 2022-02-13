Zamfara police rescue five victims after eight days in captivity

Security operatives have rescued five kidnapped victims along Dansadau forest in Maru local government area of Zamfara state.

The five victims are Niger State indigenes who were kidnapped in Kotogora and Bangi local government districts.

They were rescued unconditionally by Police Tactical operatives after eight days in captivity.

Addressing Newsmen at the Police Headquarters in Gusau, the Command Spokesperson Mohammed Shehu said the victims were rescued during search and rescue operation in Dansadau forest.

Among them are a fifty and eighteen years old.

According to the police, they were debriefed and will be reunited with their families.

Between January and now, Zamfara police have unconditionally retrieved a large number of kidnap victims.