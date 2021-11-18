Zamfara PDP sues ZUREP for marking party secretariat for demolition

The Peoples Democratic Party says it has filed a lawsuit against the Zamfara Urban Regional and Planning Board (ZUREP) for marking it’s state secretariat in Gusau for demolition.

This was stated by Bala Mande, the state Caretaker Chairman, shortly after the party’s weekly executive meeting at the secretariat on Wednesday.

According to him, the state government is attempting to provoke the PDP by marking its secretariat for demolition, but said PDP members are law-abiding citizens.

Mande explained that rather than resorting to violence, they have decided to take the matter to court to seek redress.

The PDP caretaker chairman stated that the party would continue to hold political activities at the secretariat and would not be intimidated or harassed.

He described the attempts to harass and intimidate the PDP in Zamfara to keep away from its secretariat as unjustifiable legally, socially, and democratically, and hold no water.

Mr. Mande urged all PDP members and supporters to continue to remain law-abiding and avoid taking the law into their own hands.

He reassured them that the party’s leadership would continue to take legal steps to safeguard them and the secretariat.