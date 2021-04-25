Governor of Zamfara State Bello Matawalle has attributed the recent killings in the state to the inability of security operatives to respond to distress call during attacks on communities.

The rising cases of insecurity in Zamfara state in the last one week has raised serious concerns.

The latest attack on communities in the state, which claimed lives, occurred when Governor Bello Matawalle was in Abuja, attending a security meeting with the nation’s service chiefs.

The Governor is worried at the failure of security agencies to promptly respond to distress calls, especially in rural areas, which has contributed to the rise in casualty.

He said lack of enough security personnel and modern equipment to confront the criminals is worsening the security situation

Governor Matawalle translates his fears to the leadership of the Progressive Governor’s Forum who were in the state to sympathise with the government and people of the state over the recent killings

The leader of the delegation who is also the Governor of Kebbi State describe the killings as an act of senseless people

He assured Governor Matawalle of the support of the Governor’s Forum to Zamfara state in its efforts to overcome banditry

Governor Bello Matawalle said those killing in the month of Ramadan are not Muslims and are not doing it for Islam.

He commended president Muhammadu Buhari for the unwavering support he has given the state

The Zamfara State Governor attributes the rising cases of insecurity across the country to the unholy utterances of some political leaders.

He said, his administration is committed to doing everything humanly possible to bring a lasting end to the menace of banditry.