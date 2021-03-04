The Zamfara state Government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Jangebe town and neighbouring communities following the civil unrest and attack on government officials, journalists and security operatives.

The curfew takes effect from today, Thursday.

All market activities in the area have also been suspended until further notice.

The Government says it is evident the markets have become hubs where bandit activities are planned.

The State Commissioner for information says the move is to prevent further breach of peace.

State authorities say they are poised to ensure safety of lives and properties of citizens at all cost.

They task security agencies to ensure total enforcement of this directive.

Police in the state say more troops have been deployed to keep the peace in Jangebe.