The Zamfara state government has confirmed the arrest of seven security personnel for aiding and abetting banditry in the state and other parts of the Northwest region.

They are accused of sabotaging military operations by sharing military intelligence, supplying uniforms, arms and ammunition and other facilities to armed bandits

Addressing a press conference in Gusau the state Capital, the Commissioner of Information Ibrahim Dosara said the suspects while undergoing interrogation has confirmed to the crime

“The police, acting on our human intelligence, made some arrests of some security personnel involved in sabotaging the efforts by the military and other security agencies fighting the insurgents terrorizing the state and beyond”

” I wish to inform you that, the state government has just received a report from the Police on the arrest of seven security operatives involved in aiding and abetting banditry activities across the state”

Ibrahim Dosara said suspects who have already been interrogated and confessed to their respective crimes, have since the commencement of the military operations in the state in recent past been sabotaging the operations, by sharing military intelligence, supplying arms and ammunition, military uniforms and other facilities to the armed bandits to prevent our gallant soldiers from conquering the bandits.

According to him, this is why it took the Nigerian military and other security agencies fighting the bandits that long to defeat the criminals

The suspects have already been handed over to their appropriate security authorities for further necessary actions. We feel obliged not to disclose their identities, as the security authorities concerned are acting on the matter. Dosara said”

The Spokesperson of the Zamfara state government noted that one of the suspects was arrested in connection with fraternizing with suspected bandits and supplying them with ammunition and in the course of arrest, the suspect was caught in possession of 20 rounds of 62mm of live ammunition at the point of handing over to the buyer, one Kabiru Bashiru of Maniya village, a suspected active bandit. Having received advanced payment of N100,000.00 earlier from the buyer.

Another suspect from Sokoto was caught by detectives supplying military uniforms and kits to suspected bandits. Nine military bulletproof, four sets of military camouflage uniforms, five pairs of military hand globes, two first bank ATM cards, 1 Nigerian Army I.D card and one Samsung Android Handset were recovered in his possession.

Similarly, a team of Policemen attached to Serious Crime Unit (SCU), while acting on intelligence information intercepted two suspects from Zurmi and Shinkafi LGAs allegedly supplying bandits with ammunition and military camouflage from Lagos, while another team of Police on patrol along Wanke-Dansadau road arrested another suspect from Rukuja Area of Musawa LGA of Katsina State and the course of interrogation, the suspect was discovered to be from one of the hideouts in the forest of Dansadau. While searching through his handset the suspect’s picture was discovered holding an Ak—47 rifle, other sophisticated weapons belonging to him.

Another suspect from Kamarawa village of Isa Local Government area of Sokoto State who is a medical doctor was arrested by operatives of operation Puff Adder for allegedly supplying military kits to suspected armed bandits within Shinkafi local government area some of the items recovered from him include Ten pairs of military jingle boots, five sets of shingers and military hand globes were recovered from the suspect

Another suspect was arrested by a team of police personnel attached to Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU Base 18 Gusau) in possession of 2 locally made guns, 12 live cartridges, bunch of charms and cash amounting to N523,000.00.

The Zamfara state government is also appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to redeem his pledge of deployment of 6000 troops to the state to clear the recalcitrant bandits terrorizing various communities of our dear state.

The state government urge the Military authorities to embark up active supervision and monitoring of the military operations to ensure synergy and effectiveness of the war against terrorists.