Zamfara state government says it has canceled this year’s Democracy Day celebration scheduled to hold Saturday 12th June at the Trade Fair Complex in Gusau, the state Capital

The Press Secretary to Zamfara state Governor Jamilu Iliyasu confirmed the development to TVC NEWS.

Though reasons behind the suspension of the program is still unknown.

Zamfara state government had commenced activities marking Governor Bello Matawalle’s two years in office since Wednesday.