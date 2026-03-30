Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has resigned from his position. In his resignation letter, Tuggar expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve and contribute to the administration’s 4D foreign policy strategy. He also thanked the management and staff of the Ministry of…...

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has resigned from his position.

In his resignation letter, Tuggar expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the opportunity to serve and contribute to the administration’s 4D foreign policy strategy.

He also thanked the management and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as members of the diplomatic community, for their support during his tenure.

During his time in office, Tuggar was credited with advancing people-centred diplomacy through humanitarian evacuations, scholarship facilitation, and support for Nigerians abroad.

His tenure also saw efforts to strengthen diaspora engagement, deepen bilateral and multilateral relations, and promote regional security cooperation, including the Regional Partnership for Democracy.

He further drove economic diplomacy initiatives aimed at positioning Nigeria as a favourable destination for foreign investment, particularly in the energy sector, and facilitated diplomatic interventions that secured the release of detained Nigerians overseas.

Tuggar submitted his resignation to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation ahead of the March 31 deadline set for political office holders to step down, in line with directives from the President.

The letter was received on behalf of the office by Dr Abubakar Kana, Permanent Secretary, General Services Office.