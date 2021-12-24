Yuletide: Police deploy over 3000 personnel to Sokoto

Sokoto state police command said over three thousand men and officers of the command have been deployed to ensure a hitch free Yuletide in Sokoto state and environs.

The State police Commissioner,. Kamaldeen Okunlola revealed this while addressing newsmen in his office.

He said this deployment will not affect the ongoing joint military operation in the troubled eastern Senatorial District of the state against bandits and their collaborators.

Mr. Okunlola, said the Inspector General of Police has deployed more personnel to Sokoto under the operation Puff Adar to fight Banditry and ensure the peace of the Caliphate.

He call on the citizens to be prompt in supplying the police with information of any suspicious movement around them to ensure prompt action from the security personnel.

He call on Christians to stay out of trouble and feel free to celebrate the Christmas as detachment of security personnel are posted to churches and all other places of worship in the state.