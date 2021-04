Spokesman of the Afenifere Renewal Group and Popular activist, Mr Yinka Odumakin is dead.

The late Odumakin was married to fellow activist, Joe-Okei Odumakin.

According to family sources, he died after a brief illness.

He was said to have been on ventilator for days before giving up the ghost this morning after battling Covid 19 for days.

He died at the isolation centre of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.