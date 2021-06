Governor of Kogi State Yahaya Bello has granted approval for the Constitution of Kogi State Youth Development Commission.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Governor Folashade Ayoade on Tuesday.

The Governor said the establishment of the commission is in line with Section 6:1:2 which also includes the implementation of sustainable youth policy and other matters related.