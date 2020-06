The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu says Mosques should reopen from 19th of June while Churches can resume too on 21st of June.

He made this statement in a press briefing at the State House today.

He however said Crowd at worship centres must not be more than 40% of their capacity. He also stated that children below 15 and the elderly from 65 years and above are not permitted at religious gatherings.