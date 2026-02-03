The Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress have directed all workers in the Federal Capital Territory Administration to resume work immediately, following a late-night conciliatory meeting with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike....

The directive is contained in a joint circular issued after hours of negotiations facilitated by the Senate Committee on the FCT.

According to the circular dated February 3, 2026, the meeting- convened at the instance of Senate Committee Chairman, Senator Mohammed Bomoi- began at 11:45 p.m. and ended at 3:51 a.m., with labour leaders and the FCT Minister engaging in what was described as extensive and frank deliberations over issues raised by members of the Joint Union Action Committee.

Labour unions say all complaints presented by JUAC were fully addressed, with the Minister assuring organised labour of mutual respect and sustained engagement, while also guaranteeing that no worker would be victimised for participating in the strike.

The parties further agreed that all outstanding cases before the National Industrial Court would be withdrawn immediately.