Workers in Kwara state have commenced the indefinite strike declared by the labour to demand for theimplementation of the new minimum wage.

Ministries, Department and Agencies of government were locked by the labour leaders on Tuesday morning.

Labour is demanding the implementation of the #30,000 minimum wage for state and local government workers.

On its part, government says it is willing to pay the minimum wage based on table that its resource can accommodate.

But labour says there is no going back on the strike except government is ready to pay the minimum wage and the consequential adjustment for state and local government workers.

This is in spite of the experte motion secured by the state government from the National Industrial Court, Akure restraining labour from embarking on the industrial action.