The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has ordered the issuance of new Statutory Rights of Occupancy and Certificates of Occupancy to 374 property owners, who allegedly converted the land use of their properties illegally without obtaining official approval.
The development came to light amid the ongoing investigation by the Federal Capital Territory Administration to get rid of the non-compliance with land allocation guidelines within the Abuja Federal Capital Territory.
FCTA disclosed this new development in a statement made available to TVC on Monday, directing all affected property owners to pay a penalty/violation fee of ₦5 million each within 30 days, effective from Wednesday, 10 September 2025.
The notice stated: “This is to notify the general public, particularly allottees/title holders of properties, that the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), His Excellency, Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, has approved a reviewed Land Use/Purpose Clause of properties on the underlisted streets/locations of the Federal Capital City (FCC).
The streets affected include:
Gana Street, Maitama District
Usuma Street, Maitama District
Yakubu Gowon Crescent, Asokoro District
Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse II District
Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse II District
Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Garki II District
Gimbiya Street, Garki II District
Onitsha Street, Garki II District
Ogbomosho Street, Garki I District
Lafia Close, Garki I District
Yola Street, Garki I District
Abriba Close, Garki I District
Danbatta Street, Garki I District
Ringim Close, Garki I District
Ilorin Street, Garki I District.
Minister Wike also directed the issuance of fresh R-of-O and C-of-O for affected property owners when conditions laid out by the FCTA are met.
“Under this exercise, the Honourable Minister (Mr Wike) has, in addition, graciously approved the issuance of new title documents (Statutory Right of Occupancy and Certificate of Occupancy) in favour of the affected property owners, reflecting the updated land use of the properties for a fresh term of ninety-nine (99) years, upon fulfilling all necessary conditions.
“However, consideration for issuance of new title documents under this exercise does not cover land and property titles earlier withdrawn/revoked due to non-development, non-payment of ground rent, and/or other reasons.”
The key objective of the new exercise is to rectify the prevalent abuse of land use regulations in Abuja, where properties originally earmarked for specific purposes are unlawfully converted.