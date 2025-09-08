The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has ordered the issuance of new Statutory Rights of Occupancy and Certificates of Occupancy to 374 property owners, who allegedly converted the land use of their properties illegally without obtaining official approval. The development came...

The development came to light amid the ongoing investigation by the Federal Capital Territory Administration to get rid of the non-compliance with land allocation guidelines within the Abuja Federal Capital Territory.

FCTA disclosed this new development in a statement made available to TVC on Monday, directing all affected property owners to pay a penalty/violation fee of ₦5 million each within 30 days, effective from Wednesday, 10 September 2025.

The notice stated: “This is to notify the general public, particularly allottees/title holders of properties, that the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), His Excellency, Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, has approved a reviewed Land Use/Purpose Clause of properties on the underlisted streets/locations of the Federal Capital City (FCC).

“All affected allottees/holders of properties who, without approval, converted the land use of their properties on the above-listed streets/locations—having violated the terms and conditions of grant of the Right of Occupancy—are hereby given thirty (30) days from Wednesday, 10th September, 2025 to pay a penalty/violation fee of Five Million Naira (₦5,000,000.00).”

The streets affected include:

Gana Street, Maitama District

Usuma Street, Maitama District

Yakubu Gowon Crescent, Asokoro District

Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse II District

Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse II District

Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Garki II District

Gimbiya Street, Garki II District

Onitsha Street, Garki II District

Ogbomosho Street, Garki I District

Lafia Close, Garki I District

Yola Street, Garki I District

Abriba Close, Garki I District

Danbatta Street, Garki I District

Ringim Close, Garki I District

Ilorin Street, Garki I District.

Minister Wike also directed the issuance of fresh R-of-O and C-of-O for affected property owners when conditions laid out by the FCTA are met.