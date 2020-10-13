The Rivers State Government has banned all forms protests throughtout the state, saying all proposed protests under #EndSars Campaign are prohibited.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Commission of Information, Paulinus Nsirim said the government took the decision because the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already scrapped the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

He said that there is no need for any form of protest against a Unit of the Police Force that no longer exists.

The commissioner advised parents to ensure that their children or wards do not violate this order.

The state government Law enforcement agencies are also directed to ensure that the ban is enforced and that violators are brought to book.