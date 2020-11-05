Wife of the Delta State Governor Edith Okowa has inaugurated two clinics in Oshimili North Council Area of the state to demonstrate her mission to care for those with Sickle Cell Disorder.

Reducing the burden of Sickle Cell Disorder in Nigeria is one thing the wife of the Delta State Governor, Edith Okowa is committed to achieve through her pet project, “05 Initiative”.

The inauguration of the Sickle Cell Disease clinic in Akwukwu-Igbo makes it the 14th centre in Delta State specifically for caregivers to attend to those who have the ailment to ensure they get adequate medical attention anytime.

Mrs. Edith Okowa wants intending couples to know their genotype in order to lower the high burden of the disease in the country.

The 15th Clinic at Ibusa General Hospital was also inaugurated.

According to statistics by American society of Hematology, Nigeria leads the world in the number of cases of sickle cell disease with an estimated one hundred and fifty thousand babies born annually with the disorder.