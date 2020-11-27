The widow of Olusegun Openiyi who was allegedly shot dead by police officers in Sabo area in 2007 is asking that the killers be punished and the family compensated.

She named the officer who she claimed shot her husband as Jide akintola, with Force number, 32405, and that the DPO heading the Sabo division at the time is Samuel Olukayode.

According to Mrs Openiyi, the officers stopped her husband on his way from the University of Lagos that evening, when he was shot at in his car, following an argument among them. They then took him to the Military hospital in Yaba, where he died.

An autopsy carried out by the Lagos State Teaching Hospital, confirmed that his death was due to the gunshots.

She said that despite a petition written by the family to the Inspector General of Police seeking justice, nothing has been done.

The witness who broke down in tears at intervals, added that the family has been suffering since the death of their breadwinner, and that she and her two daughters who were also present at the hearing, are on the verge of being evicted from their home in ikorodu, as they are owing rent for two years now.

Police counsel, Cyril Ejiofor, expressed his sympathy over the incident but noted that the law is not emotional. He also asked if there were any witnesses to the shooting and whether the family wrote a reminder to the Police over the their petition.

But the widow said she was nursing her two month old baby at the time, and that it was her father in law that wrote the petition.

In the testimony of the father of the victim, Samuel Openiyi said the late Olusegun died in the same hospital where he was given birth to.

He added that he saw a huge crowd at the hospital when he went there following the call he received.

“I went back home and the DPO of the police division in Sabo sent for him, and upon there, met with him who told him that the shooting happened at UNILAG and that he should go and claim the corpse at the mortuary.”

The witness said he demanded to see the officer who shot his son and they brought Officer Akintola who had been arrested.

He added that they went to the morgue at LASUTH to see the corpse of his son, but that the attendant said the police brought a corpse named as unknown person.

It was when they showed him the corpse that he identified it as his son’s, who was then buried at Iperu, Ogun State.

The 71 year old said he wrote a petition to the Commissioner of police and the IGP, but didn’t get any response at all.

He said a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo took up the case but that it was dropped due to lack of funds to pursue the matter.

On the other hand, the police counsel asked if he was aware that there is a military base around the UNILAG area and asserted that the reason the IGP didn’t act on the petition was because it wasn’t the police officer that killed the son but Mr Openiyi insisted that even the DPO confirmed it.

Further hearing is adjourned to December 8.