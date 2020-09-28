Super Eagles coaches have explained that goalkeepers Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi were dropped from the list of invited players because of their inactivity at club level.

All three of them were left out of the 25-man squad for next month’s clash against Algeria and Tunisia in Austria.

Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, called up Dele Alampasu, Mattew Yakubu and Sparta Rotterdam’s Maduka Okoye in their places.

The dropped keepers were part of the Eagles’ squad to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where the team finished third.

Advertisement

More than 10,000 fans may be allowed to watch the Super Eagles friendly games against Algeria and Tunisia.

The Eagles will file out against Algeriaon the 9th of October before playing the Cartage Eagles four days later.

Both games are billed to hold at the Jacques Lemans Arena, in Austria.

Coach Gernot Rohr has already invited 25 players dominated by Europe-based players, with Saudi Arabia-based captain Ahmed Musa also included .