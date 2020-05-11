Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called for an all-inclusive administration, to promote peace, unity and stability in achieving more successes for the Peoples Democratic Party in Bayelsa state.

He made the appeal on Sunday in Yenagoa when Governor Douye Diri inaugurated the state executive council of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Speaking on why he has not been seen in most of the political activities in the state, Mr Jonathan said he was actually moving away from being “an effective partisan politician” to focus more on his foundation, but cautioned that, his action should not be misunderstood.

“Don’t be discouraged if you do not see me in most party activities in the state. I decided to appear in this event so that I will not be misunderstood.

“I’m shifting away from being an effective partisan politician because of my foundation. People who want to partner me felt that if you are a partisan leader in the country, they will eat with you with a long spoon.

“I felt that after serving as President of this country, I should go to some other areas where my services would be required. Through that process, I would be able to support the nation and the state in one way or the other,” former President Jonathan stated.

He called on the new state executive council to run an all-inclusive administration, to promote peace, unity and stability in achieving more successes for the party

On his part, Bayelsa state governor, Douye Diri, charged the new party leadership to reach out to all those who had left with the view to bringing them back into the fold towards sustaining the party’s dominance in the state.

“As a result of our divine emergence, we should not be vindictive. Let us forgive one another and bring everyone on board because we want to sustain our party’s dominance in the state,” governor Diri said.