Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has given insight into his decision to sentence Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to life imprisonment rather than impose the death penalty after convicting him on terrorism-related charges on Thursday.

The judge acknowledged that the offences for which Kanu was convicted carry the death penalty.

However, he said he opted for a lesser sentence out of a commitment to mercy, citing both global trends and religious teachings.

He noted that many countries are moving away from capital punishment and referenced biblical teachings—specifically the book of Matthew—where Jesus Christ urges followers to show compassion.

Justice Omotosho also directed that Kanu be held in a secure facility appropriate for his status, stressing that the Kuje Correctional Centre would not meet the objectives of the sentence.

He ordered that the IPOB leader be placed in protective custody at any suitable secure location within the country.

The court further ruled that Kanu must not access electronic devices unless under strict supervision by the Office of the National Security Adviser.

Additionally, Justice Omotosho ordered the forfeiture of the transmitter used for Kanu’s broadcasts to the Federal Government, noting that any other equipment linked to the case would also be confiscated should no appeal be filed.