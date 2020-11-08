Hours after the announcement of Joe Biden as the President-Elect of the United States of America, encomiums from notable world leaders have been pouring in for the septuagenarian.

The Director General of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday sent his congratulatory message to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The WHO DG in a tweet via his official twitter handle said he and his colleagues looked forward to working with the president elect’s team especially in crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden & Vice President-Elect

@KamalaHarris! My @WHO colleagues and I look forward to working with you and your teams. Crises like the #COVID19 pandemic show the importance of global solidarity in protecting lives and livelihoods. Together!