The head of the World Health Organization has said he is self-quarantining after someone he had been in contact with tested positive for Covid-19.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet, that he had no symptoms but would work from home in line with WHO protocols.

The 55-year-old former Ethiopian health minister said “it is critically important that all comply with health guidance as this is how the chains of Covid-19 transmission, would be broken and the virus suppressed.