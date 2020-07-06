English Premier League side West Ham United have entered the race to sign former Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi.

The former Chelsea midfielder became a free agent in March, after terminating his contract with Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Championship side, West Brom, on Saturday were reported to have shown interest in the player and West Ham are now ready to hijack the deal .

Mikel spent 11 years at Chelsea, winning two Premier League titles and three FA Cups,one league cup ,Europa cup and champions league .