The West Africa Economic Summit (WAES) 2025 entered its second day with a high-level gathering of regional leaders, as discussions focused on strengthening trade, investment, and socio-economic development across the subregion.

President Bola Tinubu welcomed fellow heads of state to the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, framing the summit as a pivotal moment to transform fragmentation into opportunity.

“Our presence here signals a shared economic future,” Tinubu declared. “West Africa must take bold steps to foster integration, drive collective action, and enhance our global competitiveness.”

For the President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, West Africa must unlock its potential, especially in the face of rising public debt, climate vulnerability, insecurity, and geopolitical uncertainties.

He further stressed that as leaders navigating global economic competition, they must take strategic and decisive actions to accelerate regional economic programs.

In his opening address, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, urged the region to build on existing trade achievements while forging new pathways for sustainable development.

Liberian President Joseph Boakai echoed this sentiment in his goodwill message, stressing that regional economic integration remains critical for long-term growth.

The summit’s agenda includes high-level dialogues on: Removing barriers to intra-regional trade, Accelerating AfCFTA implementation, Enhancing cross-border payment systems, Mobilising private sector investment.

Delegates also explored strategies to leverage the region’s youthful population and diaspora resources for economic transformation.