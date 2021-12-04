We’ll find killers of Dowen College’s student, Sylvester – Police

Lagos police command says no stone will be left unturned as they launch investigation into the case of Sylvester Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos.

In a statement signed by the police public relations officer CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, the command says that though no formal report of the incident was made to the police, the Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu, having heard the incident directed the Divisional Police Officer, Maroko Division to immediately visit the school to carry out initial investigation into the incident.

“Having done that, he ordered the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, to take over the investigation and ensure they unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.”

Commiserating with the bereaved family, the police promised to make the outcome of the investigation public.