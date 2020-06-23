The House of Representatives said it will not tolerate further attacks on Nigeria and its citizens in Ghana.

The House committee on Foreign Affairs handed down the warning today at a meeting with the Foreign Affairs Minister, Godfrey Onyeama.

The Minister says the Ghanaian government had apologised for the infringement. But he insists Nigeria’s demand is for the Ghanaian government to rebuild the structure.

Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the Nigerian government was attacked by the demolition and there should be an end to the perennial problem between Nigeria and Ghana.