Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said his administration has upgraded schools curriculum and enhanced the capacity of teachers training under the EkoBest initiative.

The governor also said an innovation fund has been set for youths in the state.

He made these known in a series of tweets after attending Eko Educators Webinar Performance Series 3.3 hosted by the Lagos State Teaching Service Commission.

The governor assured that his administration will continue to prioritise investment in education and make schools conducive for learning.

“Today, I attended the Eko Educators Webinar Performance Series 3.3 hosted by the Lagos State Teaching Service Commission. Our administration places a huge premium on education and innovation. This is a reason why it is one of the pillars of our development agenda.

“We have upgraded the curriculum in our schools, enhanced the capacity of our teachers training under the EkoBest initiative and set up an innovation fund for our youths.

“We will continue to prioritise investment in education and make our schools conducive for learning,” the governor assured.