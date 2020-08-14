The pro-chancellor and chairman of the governing council, University of Lagos, Dr Wale Babalakin has accused the embattled Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe of gross misconduct and misappropriation of funds.

He made the allegations in an interview with reporters on Friday.

The pro-chancellor added that there is no crisis in the institution, saying due process was followed in removing the Vice chancellor.

Dr Babalakin further claimed the ministry of education has been briefed on the development at the university.