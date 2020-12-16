The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Rivers Command said on Tuesday that a total of one hundred and ninety five oil thieves were arrested for acts of sabotage in 2020.

The command said it is also confident of winning the war against vandalism and

economic sabotage in the state.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps State Commandant, Mukhtar Lawal, while addressing the media at the Command Headquarters in Port Harcourt said the command in a bid to checkmate oil thieves in the state, especially crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism, developed internal mechanism that enabled it to create local intelligence around pipelines where the products pass to complement the 24 hours patrol around the various locations.

Illegal refineries are replete in Rivers State, suggesting no end in sight yet to crude oil theft.

This contributes to an estimated three hundred thousand barrels of product allegedly stolen on a daily basis nationwide.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation reports the loss of about two billion dollars in the last two years from these activities.

Mr. Lawal said the command also secured 98 convictions, while 195 vehicles were forfeited after they were seized at the scene of activities of vandals.