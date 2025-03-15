Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun says the housing initiatives of his administration in Kobape, Iperu, Ijebu Ode and Ilaro had transformed the areas and they are now being referred to as smart cities.

The governor said this while speaking on the urban renewal scheme of his administration, as the first phase of 35 houses are completed at the Ibara Government Reservation Area in Abeokuta.

He says his administration is determined to turn Government Reservation Areas, which he described as the state’s treasure, to what they should be and develop other prime housing projects across the state.