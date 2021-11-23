We are only mandated to relate with political parties – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission says it has been mandated to only relate with all political parties and not factional group or groups in the country.

The Oyo state Resident Electoral Commissioner of Australia INEC Mutiu Agboke disclosed this at a meeting held with parties stakeholders held in Ibadan.

Agboke said this is in a bid avoid the commission been accused of serving the interest of other individuals or factions of a political party.

According to him, However, let it also be on record that INEC has a mandate relate with all political parties and not factional group or groups as recently experienced with a particular political party.

Agboke said the commission would also supports the Electoral Amendment bill that allows political parties to choose their candidates through direct primaries if assented to

Agboke disclosed that over four hundred thousand registered voters are still yet to receive their Permanent Voters Cards out of the over two million registered voters in the state.

He said since the commencement of the second quarter of the registration only about 133,557 have so far visited the commission’s official website , while only 60,641 have completed their registration exercise.