The Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, (NSCIA) Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar says he will continue to collaborate with UNICEF and every other international donor on development issues.

The Sultan of Sokoto says he is committed to promoting and supporting girl-child education until the desired height is achieved.

He admitted that though they are yet to attain their desired goal, but that they are not disappointed with the speed they are moving towards education for all in Sokoto State.

The Sultan spoke in his palace in Sokoto when a delegation of the UNICEF from both Abuja, Kano and Sokoto paid him a courtesy visit.

The team revealed that a summit tag “keeping girls in school will soon hold.

The Sultan says the people of Sokoto will miss the UNICEF Chief of Field Office Sokoto Mohameden Fall who will be leaving Sokoto as he retires from service.

Sultan described Mr. Fall as a friend who they had good working relationship with while carrying out his responsibility in Sokoto.

He says the Caliphate is always happy to receive UN officials and any other donor agency whose goal is yoake the society better .

He was worried that despite the negative effect of COVID-19 on every aspect of human endeavour, some Africans and even Nigerians are still doubting the existence of the virus.

The Deputy Representative of UNICEF Nigeria, Ms Rushnan Murtaza, and Dr Aboubacar Kampo, the Director, Health Section, UNICEF Headquarters, New York, both appreciated the support and contributions of the Sultan which according to them has greatly helped, over the years, in their programmes in Nigeria and Sokoto in particular.

They also appealed for more collaborations especially in the education and health sectors so that more result can be achieved and improve the living standard of the generality of the people in the state and environs.

Also, on the UNICEF delegation were Maulid Warfa, Ag. Chief, Field Coordination Services and Chief of UNICEF Field Office Kano; Ms. Raganai Matema, Health Manger, Sokoto Field Office; Paula, Health Section Abuja and Mr Samuel, Kaalu the new UNICEF Information Officer: