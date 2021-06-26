Voting has commenced in the Anambra state People’s Democratic Party Governorship primary

The Philip Shaibu led committee was able to screen 218 super delegates who are now voting to nominate their party candidate.

Another Aspirant Chuma Nzeribe before the commencement of the exercise, again stepped down for other aspirants.

Making it four aspirants who have decided not to continue with the exercise.

In all, 12 aspirants are now slugging it out, with the hope to elect a flag bearer for the party.

Similarly, another faction of the PDP conducted its parallel primary at St. Paul University Play Ground Awka.

The exercise produced Senator Ugochukwu Uba as it’s candidate for the same November 6 Anambra state Governorship poll.