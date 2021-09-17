Breaking News

Video: The Spirit of God led me into the APC – Fani-Kayode

A former minister of Aviation and PDP chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode, has explained why he joined the governing All Progressives Congress despite all he had said about the party and even President Muhammadu Buhari in the recent past.

Speaking with journalists shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, the Osun state-born politician and lawyer, said he decided to join the APC because of President Buhari’s commitment to a better and secured Nigeria.

He added that he diecision to join the party is guided by God spirit and he is convinced about that.

“Today I came to State House Abuja to see the most respected president in the world and the father of modern Nigeria 🇳🇬, President Muhammadu Buhari. He is the reason why Nigeria is fast developing in infrastructure and unity. He received me warmly. God bless my president,” Femi Fani-Kayode added.

