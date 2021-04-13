Officials and players of Team Ogun have allegedly disrupted the male boxing event at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Edo State.

TVC News Correspondent reports that violence erupted at the boxing hall when Kasali Abayomi was adjudged to have lost to Lagos State’s Shittu Afolabi.

#NationalSportsFestival Fight broke out at the Boxing Gym following a protest by #TeamOgun against alleged biased decision by judges. pic.twitter.com/9DYbZtDvAe — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) April 13, 2021

According to a video clip sent by our correspondent, some aggrieved members were seen throwing chairs in into the boxing ring.

Refrees and other officiating officials were also reportedly beaten in the presence of Ogun state commissioner for Sports who was