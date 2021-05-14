The remains of Iniubong Umoren, has been buried in Nung Ita Ikot Obio, Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state.

Meanwhile family members and sympathizers at the funeral have called on the police and other relevant authorities to ensure that the case is prosecuted to a logical conclusion and justice is done.

Tears as family and friends bid farewell to Iniubong Umoren, as she is buried in Nung Ita Ikot Obio, Oruk Anam Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom. #JusticeforHinyHumoren @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo @PoliceNG pic.twitter.com/U5NQdvtPK0

— TVC News (@tvcnewsng) May 14, 2021