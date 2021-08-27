Veteran actor and former Tinsel’ star, Victor Olaotan, popularly known as Big Daddy, has died.

His wife, Julia Olatan, confirmed the death to TVC NEWS on Friday.

Victor had his last breath in Lagos around 7pm on Thursday.

The self-styled actor who returned to Nigeria from United Kingdom to make impact in the movie industry, was involved in a motor accident in Lagos, some years back.

The accident was so terrible that he was left in a coma for a very long time.

Billionaire business man, Femi Otedola, at a point helped out with his medical bills that saw him taken overseas for treatment.

The veteran actor had celebrated his 69th birthday on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 in a Turkish hospital battling with the effects of a traumatic brain injury he suffered after the ghastly car accident in October 2016.