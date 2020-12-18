The remains of the eight persons killed in the attack on the convoy of Emir of Kaura Namoda, Sanusi Muhammad have been laid to rest according to Islamic rites.

Three policemen, two palace guards, the Driver to the Emir and two others were killed when unidentified gunmen attacked the convoy of the traditional ruler Thursday’s midnight along Zaria-Funtua road while returning from Abuja.

In attendance were state government delegation led by Abdullahi Maru the Secretary to Zamfara state government and Traditional rulers led by Attahiru Alhassan the Chairman, Council of Chiefs, Zamfara State

They prayed to Allah to forgive their sins, and grant them Jannatu Firdausi.